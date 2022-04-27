Garland recorded three assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Garland was the playmaker on tallies by J.T. Miller, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Quinn Hughes in this contest. In his last 10 outings, Garland has racked up four goals and 10 assists. The 26-year-old winger has reached the 50-point mark for the first time in his four-year career. He has 18 goals, 32 assists, 197 shots on net and a plus-17 rating in 75 appearances.