Garland produced an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Garland ended a four-game point drought when he earned the secondary helper on J.T. Miller's tally in the third period. The 26-year-old Garland hasn't put up a multi-point game since the holiday break -- he has three goals and three helpers in 13 contests in that span. The winger is at 22 points, a minus-10 rating, 93 shots on net and 23 PIM through 45 appearances.