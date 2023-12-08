Garland posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Wild.

Garland has assists in consecutive contests for the first time this season. The winger set up Teddy Blueger's insurance marker in the third period. Garland has nine points, 57 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 27 outings, mainly working in a third-line role. He's shooting just 3.5 percent this season, a mark that is almost certain to go up since he's never posted a shooting percentage lower than 8.9 percent in a full season.