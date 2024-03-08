Garland scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.
Garland tallied late in the second period to restore a two-goal lead for the Canucks. The 27-year-old has two tallies over his last three games, which comes after a six-game slump for the winger. He's up to 13 goals, 30 points, 144 shots on net, 38 hits, 19 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 65 contests overall while filling a third-line role.
