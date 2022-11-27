Garland notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and 17 PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Garland helped out on a Brock Boeser tally in the first period. In the third, the game turned violent, with Garland tripping and then fighting Jonathan Marchessault. Garland was also tagged with a game misconduct to add some more PIM to the mix. The winger has been a solid depth option this year with 10 points, 37 shots on net and 21 PIM through 20 contests. He's not one to lose his cool much, so a repeat of the truculence he showed Saturday is unlikely.