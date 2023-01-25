Garland posted an assist and five shots in goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Garland has a helper in each of the last two games since he snapped a four-game skid. The winger is still in a middle-six role, but a strong first impression could earn him some trust with new head coach Rick Tocchet. Garland is at 23 points, 98 shots on net, 23 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 46 appearances this season.