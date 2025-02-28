Garland notched an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Garland has three points over his last two contests to bounce back from a six-game slump. He helped out on a Tyler Myers tally Thursday, but the Canucks' offense went cold after the first period. For the season, Garland has 37 points, 128 shots on net, 31 PIM, 38 blocked shots and 34 hits across 59 appearances. Getting his scoring back on track for the stretch run could be pivotal for the Canucks' playoff chances.