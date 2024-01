Garland scored a goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout road loss against the Blue Jackets.

Garland ended up with two shots on goal in 13:58 of ice time across 21 shifts. The goal gives him four goals and 12 points with a plus-9 rating across the past 15 games. He'll look to carry over the momentum into Thursday's home game against the Coyotes, the team he spent his first three NHL campaigns with from 2018-21.