Garland scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Garland batted in an elevated pass from Tyler Myers at 5:36 of the third period. Fourteen seconds later, Brett Ritchie put the Flames ahead again. Garland's impressive month-long run continued -- he has four goals and 11 assists in his last 16 appearances. The winger is at 47 points, 195 shots on net and a plus-15 rating through 74 contests overall.