Garland scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Garland gave the Canucks a 3-2 lead at 6:17 of the third period on a rebound of a Tyler Myers attempt. This was Garland's second game back from an undisclosed injury that cost him three contests. He's been in a top-six role and exceeded 20 minutes of ice time in both games since his return. The 29-year-old winger is up to four goals, 12 points, 37 shots on net and a plus-6 rating over 13 appearances. As long as he's seeing top-six minutes and power-play time, Garland should be productive enough to help fantasy managers in most formats.