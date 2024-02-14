Garland scored two goals on six shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Garland helped the Canucks establish a 2-0 lead over the first half of the game. The 27-year-old has three tallies over his last two outings following a six-game slump. He's up to 11 goals, 27 points, 125 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 54 appearances this season. Garland's underlying numbers have been good as part of the Canucks' strong third line, and it appears his hard work is starting to be rewarded.