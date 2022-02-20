Garland scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Ducks.
Garland set up Tanner Pearson for the Canucks' first goal, and the two wingers switched roles on a third-period tally. the 25-year-old Garland has gotten his offense back on track lately with three goals and two assists in his last five outings. The winger is up to 29 points, 128 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-11 rating through 46 appearances.
