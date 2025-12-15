Garland dished out two assists and placed a shot on goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over New Jersey.

Garland plated the primary assists on both of Vancouver's power-play goals in the first seven minutes of Sunday's contest. With the pair of apples, he now has 12 assists, 18 points and 65 shots on net through 26 games this season. While the 29-year-old winger has battled multiple injuries throughout the season, he is averaging nearly two more minutes of ice time than he saw a year ago when healthy. Garland should continue to be a large part of the Canucks' offense at even strength and with a man advantage when he suits up. He has solid value in standard fantasy league formats and is worth a roster spot in most deep leagues.