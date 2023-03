Garland posted two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

This was Garland's first multi-point effort in his last nine outings. He set up Andrei Kuzmenko's power-play tally in the first period and also helped out on Guillaume's first NHL tally in the third. Garland is up to 37 points (10 on the power play), 134 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 65 contests this season.