Garland notched an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Garland picked up a helper on Sheldon Dries' second-period tally. Things have started to turn around for Garland, who has three goals and five assists over his last 11 contests. The 26-year-old winger is at 18 points, 73 shots on net, 21 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 35 outings this season while primarily playing on the third line, but he still has a role on the second power-play unit. He should be a solid depth option for fantasy managers in deeper formats heading into January.