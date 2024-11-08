Garland scored a power-play goal and fired two shots on net in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Garland's tally was officially ruled an own goal, but he got the credit as the last Canuck to touch the puck. That snapped a five-game goal drought for the winger, who added four assists in that span. He's off to a strong start in 2024-25 with 11 points (three on the power play), 27 shots on net, nine PIM and a plus-3 rating over 12 contests. Garland's already seeing top-six minutes and could be relied on even more if Brock Boeser (upper body) misses time after suffering an injury on a blindside hit Thursday.