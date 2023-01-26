Garland scored a goal and added two PIM in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Kraken.

Garland nearly blocked a Curtis Lazar shot late in the second period, but it instead glanced in past Martin Jones. Garland has a goal and two helpers over his last three games, but he's yet to post a point streak longer than that all season. The 26-year-old winger is up to nine tallies, 24 points, 99 shots on net, 25 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 47 outings.