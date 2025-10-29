Garland (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Rangers.

Garland didn't come out of the locker room for the third period. The Canucks have provided no additional details to the nature of his injury. They begin a three-game road trip in St. Louis on Thursday, and Garland's status for that trip is uncertain. If he can't travel with the team, look for Nils Aman to enter the lineup and Kiefer Sherwood to receive a larger share of playing time.