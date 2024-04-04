Garland scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.
Garland got the better of his former team with a tally at 18:09 of the third period. This was his second game-winner of the season, and it gave him three goals and five helpers over his last eight contests. Overall, Garland has 16 goals, 40 points, 176 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 76 appearances while filling a middle-six role.
