Garland logged two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Garland has a goal and six helpers over his last seven games. He's earned four of those assists on the power play, while the goal in that span was a shorthanded tally. The winger was on the third line Saturday, but if the Canucks' offense struggles, he has seen some time on the top line and could return there. The 29-year-old is at 22 points (nine on the power play), 74 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 31 outings this season.