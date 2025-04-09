Garland recorded three assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Stars.

Garland earned his first multi-point effort since March 15 versus the Blackhawks. The 29-year-old set up Jake DeBrusk on the power play early in the third period and also assisted Pius Suter's first goal in a last-minute comeback. The third helper went to Kiefer Sherwood on the game-winner at 3:44 of overtime. Garland has seven points over his last eight outings and is up to 48 on the year (19 goals, 29 helpers), surpassing his total from 82 contests in 2023-24. Garland has added 164 shots on net, 55 blocked shots, 47 hits, 50 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 77 appearances in 2024-25.