Garland logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.

Garland has two goals and two helpers in his last five games, making this one of his better stretches of the season. The 26-year-old has 14 points (five on the power play), 59 shots on net, a minus-8 rating and 21 PIM through 29 appearances. Garland was on the top line Saturday, but the Canucks are likely to continue mixing and matching their forwards since they've found little long-term success on offense.