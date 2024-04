Garland logged an assist, two shots on goal and 12 PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Garland has four goals and five assists over his last nine outings. His latest contribution was the primary helper on Dakota Joshua's second-period tally. The 28-year-old Garland is up to 45 points, 199 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-20 rating through 81 contests. He needs one more point to match his output from 2022-23.