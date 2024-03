Garland notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Jets.

Garland has two goals and an assist over four games in March after ending February in a six-game skid. The winger set up Elias Pettersson's tally in the second period. Garland has 13 goals, 18 helpers, 146 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 66 contests overall, playing a solid depth-scoring role on the third line.