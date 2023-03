Garland scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Garland had gone 13 games without a goal, though he managed seven assists in that span. The 27-year-old winger is up to the 40-point mark through 70 contests this season. He's added 145 shots on net, 27 PIM and a minus-3 rating while filling a middle-six role.