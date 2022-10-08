Garland (undisclosed) will not return to Friday's preseason tilt with Arizona.
Garland registered two PIM in 7:43 of ice time before leaving Friday's game. Vancouver's next game will be Oct. 12 for Opening Night in Edmonton and his status for that contest is currently unclear. More information on his injury should be available before the start of the regular season.
