Garland (undisclosed) is slated to return Thursday versus St. Louis, according to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Garland has 17 goals, 41 points, 50 PIM, 40 hits and 47 blocks in 67 outings in 2024-25. He's projected to serve on the fourth line alongside Dakota Joshua and Nils Aman after missing Tuesday's 6-2 victory over Winnipeg. Jonathan Lekkerimaki is set to be a healthy scratch.