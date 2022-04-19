Garland scored a goal on three shots, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Stars.

Garland didn't take long to extend his point streak to six games, scoring 7:28 into the contest. During the streak, he has three goals and five assists. The winger is up to 44 points, 186 shots on net, a plus-15 rating and 36 PIM Through 71 outings. As long as he's in a top-six role, he should be a viable scoring winger in fantasy.