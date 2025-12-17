Garland scored a shorthanded empty-net goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Garland has four points over his last three games, and all of that production has come in special-teams situations. Prior to this stretch, he had earned just two even-strength points in an eight-game span that also saw him miss three contests due to injuries. For the season, the veteran winger has seven goals, 19 points, 68 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 27 appearances. He remains on track to top the 50-point mark for the third time in his career.