Garland had two goals and an assist in a 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

He earned the game's first star for his work. Garland has eight points, including five goals, in his last nine games. He's fired 25 shots in that span. Garland doesn't get power-play time, but he's up to 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) and 101 shots in 46 outings. His shooting percentage (6.1) is well below his career mark of 10.1, but with this recent warm streak, Garland could be poised to give fantasy managers some valuable complementary scoring off the wire.