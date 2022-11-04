Garland registered an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Ducks.

Garland helped out on a J.T. Miller goal in the second period. In his last four games, Garland has a goal and three assists. The 26-year-old winger is up to six points, 14 shots on net, a minus-1 rating and two PIM through 10 contests overall. He's maintained a top-six role, but the middling offense and a lack of non-scoring production makes him a low-end option in standard fantasy formats.