Garland posted an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Red Wings.
Garland bounced back from a two-game drought to get back on the scoresheet by setting up a Sheldon Dries goal in the second period. Over his last nine outings, Garland has two goals and five helpers, which suggests he's benefited from playing for new head coach Rick Tocchet. The winger is up to 28 points, 109 shots on net, 31 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-6 raitng through 53 appearances.
