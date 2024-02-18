Garland notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Garland has earned four points over his last four games. The winger is finding success on the Canucks' third line, and that trio may have more of a scoring angle with Ilya Mikheyev playing in place of Dakota Joshua (upper body). Garland has 28 points, 129 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-13 rating through 56 appearances this season, giving him modest fantasy value.