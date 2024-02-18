Garland notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.
Garland has earned four points over his last four games. The winger is finding success on the Canucks' third line, and that trio may have more of a scoring angle with Ilya Mikheyev playing in place of Dakota Joshua (upper body). Garland has 28 points, 129 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-13 rating through 56 appearances this season, giving him modest fantasy value.
More News
-
Canucks' Conor Garland: Buries two goals in win•
-
Canucks' Conor Garland: Nets goal in win•
-
Canucks' Conor Garland: Game's first star against Leafs•
-
Canucks' Conor Garland: Bags sixth goal of season•
-
Canucks' Conor Garland: Grabs two helpers•
-
Canucks' Conor Garland: Nets lone Canucks goal in loss•