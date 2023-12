Garland tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Garland set up Dakota Joshua on a rush early in the first period before putting Vancouver ahead 3-2 in the third with his third goal of the year. Garland had gone 18 games without a goal prior to Thursday's contest, though he'd logged five assists in his last seven contests. The 27-year-old winger now has three goals and 14 points through 34 games in a middle-six role with the Canucks this season.