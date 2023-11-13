Garland tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Garland opened the scoring in the second period, deflecting a J.T. Miller feed past Jake Allen, before adding an assist on Dakota Joshua's tally later in the frame. It's the first multi-point game of the season for Garland, who came into Sunday with just one point (an assist) in his previous nine games. The 27-year-old winger now has two goals and five points through 15 games this season while skating on Vancouver's third line.