Canucks' Conor Garland: Good to play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland (undisclosed) is set to return for Wednesday's clash against Chicago, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.
Garland missed Vancouver's past three games. He has three goals and 11 points in 11 appearances this season. Garland is likely to serve in a top-six capacity and as a member of the first power-play unit versus the Blackhawks.
