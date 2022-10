Garland (undisclosed) is expected to play Wednesday against Edmonton, reports Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Garland left Friday's preseason contest versus Arizona due to the injury. His projected linemates for Wednesday's game are Bo Horvat and Vasily Podkolzin. Garland's a solid forward who scored 15 goals and 52 points in 77 contests in 2021-22 and is capable of making similar contributions this season.