Garland posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 10-1 win over the Sharks.

Garland ended a four-game point drought when he set up the second of Anthony Beauvillier's two goals in the game, which was the Canucks' 10th tally. After beginning the season in a top-six role, Garland has dropped to the third line. He's at one goal, two helpers, 15 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-2 rating through 10 contests.