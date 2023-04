Garland logged an assist, three hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Garland set up Anthony Beauvillier on the Canucks' second tally. Over his last six games, Garland's been limited to a goal, an assist and 10 shots on net. The veteran winger is up to 14 goals, 28 assists, 155 shots on net, 31 PIM, 44 hits and a minus-6 rating through 76 contests overall, well short of the 52-point campaign he had a year ago.