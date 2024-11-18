Garland logged a power-play assist, five shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Garland has a helper in each of the last two games. The 28-year-old winger's offense isn't slipping even with a drop from the top six to the third line, though he has familiarity with Teddy Blueger and Dakota Joshua in that role. Garland is also seeing time on the first power-play unit, which gives him a safe floor. He's at 13 points, 35 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 17 appearances, and he makes for a reliable depth option in fantasy.