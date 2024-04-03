Garland registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Garland has gone five games without a goal, but he has five assists in that span. This was his first power-play point since March 9. The winger is up to 39 points (three on the power play), 174 shots on net, 48 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 75 contests overall. He saw second-line usage Tuesday, which is an upgrade over his usual third-line role.