Garland notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

This was Garland's first point in four games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old has been in a top-six role, but the Canucks' other injuries are limiting the team's offense overall. Garland is now at 16 points (six on the power play), 64 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-4 rating through 25 appearances this season.