Garland logged an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Garland is stuck in an eight-game goal drought, but he's picked up four assists in that span. The winger helped out on a Nils Aman tally in the second period which stood as the game-winner. Garland has earned 12 goals, 23 helpers, 134 shots on net, 35 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 64 outings this season, primarily as a middle-six option. Despite the recent lack of a finishing touch, he still has a chance to reach the 40-point mark for the second consecutive season.