Garland scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 7.

Garland had three goals over seven games in the second round, but his contributions couldn't make up for the Canucks' overall unsteady offense. The winger posted five points, 24 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 13 playoff appearances. Garland enters 2024-25 with two years left on the five-year deal he signed in 2021, so it's likely he'll remain in a middle-six role for the Canucks going forward.