Garland scored a goal on six shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.
No other Canuck had more than three shots in the contest. Garland's tally tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, snapping a six-game point drought since his three-point effort Jan. 20 against the Maple Leafs. The winger has had plenty of ups and downs this season, but he's consistently played in a third-line role. He's at nine goals, 25 points, 119 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 53 appearances.
