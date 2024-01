Garland scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 defeat to St. Louis.

Garland opened the scoring 1:57 into the first period, one-timing a Teddy Blueger feed past Jordan Binnington for what would ultimately be Vancouver's only tally in the one-goal loss. While it's just Garland's fourth goal and 17th point this season, the 27-year-old winger has been more productive of late, posting eight points (two goals, six assists) in his last nine games.