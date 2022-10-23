Garland scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Sabres.

Garland's second-period tally was all the Canucks could put past Buffalo goalie Craig Anderson. The goal was Garland's second of the year in five contests -- he also missed one game as a healthy scratch when head coach Bruce Boudreau tried to light a fire under his team. That hasn't worked, as the Canucks are still searching for their first win, though Garland should remain in a top-six role going forward. The winger has added eight shots on net and an even plus-minus rating despite the lack of points.