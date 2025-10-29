Garland (undisclosed) isn't expected to join the Canucks on their upcoming road trip, which begins Thursday in St. Louis, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports Wednesday.

Quinn Hughes (lower body) also won't travel with the Canucks to St. Louis but could join the team in Minnesota for Saturday's contest or Nashville for Monday's game. Allvin putting forward the possibility of Hughes playing later in the road trip, but not Garland, would seem to indicate that Garland will miss all three of those games. If that's the case, Garland's next chance to play might come when Vancouver hosts the Blackhawks next Wednesday. In the meantime, Kiefer Sherwood might take on a bigger role due to Garland's absence.