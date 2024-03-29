Garland logged an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Stars.

Garland has racked up nine points and 30 shots on net over 11 games in March. He set up a J.T. Miller tally in the second period of Thursday's loss. Garland is at 37 points, 167 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-17 rating through 73 contests overall. He'll likely continue to see mainly third-line usage down the stretch.