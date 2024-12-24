Garland produced an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Garland has a helper in consecutive games after going five contests without a point. The 28-year-old still hasn't scored over 12 outings in December, but even with a demotion to the third line on paper, he's still seeing ample playing time. The winger has eight goals, 19 assists, 78 shots on net, 21 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 34 appearances.